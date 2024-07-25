Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3,319.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,465 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.74. 119,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,009. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.12. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.97.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 123.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.59.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

