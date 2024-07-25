Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Middlesex Water has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 55.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

MSEX stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $65.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,144. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $84.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $48,986.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at $408,751.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Middlesex Water to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Middlesex Water from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

