MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.60

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
MIGO Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.0 %
LON MIGO opened at GBX 358.40 ($4.64) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 357.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 348.19. MIGO Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 309 ($4.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 362 ($4.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £81.39 million, a PE ratio of -8,962.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
MIGO Opportunities Trust Company Profile
