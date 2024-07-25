MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Up 2,435.7% in July

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,000 shares, an increase of 2,435.7% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MingZhu Logistics Stock Down 5.0 %

YGMZ stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.34. 18,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,162. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. MingZhu Logistics has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $7.54.

Get MingZhu Logistics alerts:

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. The company serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.