Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives $9.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $7.12 on Thursday. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $239.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $234,954.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,050,517 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,082.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $28,267.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,854 shares in the company, valued at $310,838.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $234,954.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,050,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000,082.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,444 shares of company stock worth $443,472. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,067,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after buying an additional 274,766 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter worth $2,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,082,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,114,000 after purchasing an additional 315,679 shares in the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $4,798,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $558,000.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

