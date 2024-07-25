Model N (NYSE:MODN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MODN. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,000,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Model N had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Model N’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Model N will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,132.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 884,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,339,483.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 5,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $161,193.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,597.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,132.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 884,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,339,483.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,545,545 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 1,594.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Model N by 24.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Model N by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

