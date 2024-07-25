monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Position Lowered by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of monday.com worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 63.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,243,000 after acquiring an additional 41,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,925,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

MNDY stock traded down $6.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,269. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $251.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.01. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

