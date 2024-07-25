Monero (XMR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $87.03 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and approximately $87.03 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $154.13 or 0.00237547 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,884.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.57 or 0.00549547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.81 or 0.00106055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00033978 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00046042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00065153 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

