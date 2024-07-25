Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Update

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the June 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Montage Gold Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAUTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.23. 54,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,461. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.
About Montage Gold
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Montage Gold
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Qualcomm Stock Could Be On The Verge of an Impressive Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.