Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.000-11.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Moody’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.00-11.40 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $448.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moody’s
Moody’s Price Performance
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 58.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.
Moody’s Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.
About Moody’s
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Moody’s
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Qualcomm Stock Could Be On The Verge of an Impressive Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.