Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $169.87 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00042446 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00014594 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009071 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,129,038,856 coins and its circulating supply is 887,588,057 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.