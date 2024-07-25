Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Announces Earnings Results

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter.
Morningstar Stock Up 7.6 %
NASDAQ MORN traded up $23.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $328.30. 143,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,190. Morningstar has a 1-year low of $213.38 and a 1-year high of $330.22. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Morningstar Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.
