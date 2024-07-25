Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Announces Earnings Results

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Stock Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ MORN traded up $23.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $328.30. 143,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,190. Morningstar has a 1-year low of $213.38 and a 1-year high of $330.22. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

About Morningstar

In other news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,020,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,056,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $86,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,165,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,001,340. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

