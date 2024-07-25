MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, an increase of 1,943.3% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
MPC Container Ships ASA Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MPZZF opened at $1.94 on Thursday. MPC Container Ships ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.
MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile
