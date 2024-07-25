Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 16.19%.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of MLI traded up $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $68.41. 345,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,665. Mueller Industries has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $68.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Mueller Industries

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,949,535.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 57,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,602. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

