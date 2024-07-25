Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 16.19%.
Mueller Industries Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of MLI traded up $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $68.41. 345,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,665. Mueller Industries has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $68.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.06.
Mueller Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.03%.
About Mueller Industries
Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.
