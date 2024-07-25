Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 2%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.21. 2,634,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,790,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Mullen Automotive
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
