Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 2%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.21. 2,634,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,790,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

In other Mullen Automotive news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

