My DeFi Pet Reaches Market Cap of $1.94 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 1% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $20,522.47 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001510 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00005874 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002141 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

