Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($2.52), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $742.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.91 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Nabors Industries’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share.

Nabors Industries Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NBR traded up $8.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,471. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $141.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NBR. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

