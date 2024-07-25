Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Gap Down to $19.30

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.30, but opened at $18.67. Nano Nuclear Energy shares last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 201,153 shares trading hands.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

