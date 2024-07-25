National Bank Financial Comments on Chartwell Retirement Residences’ FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.
Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$196.58 million for the quarter.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Enphase Energy Stock: Growth in the Renewable Energy Transition
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- ASML Stock Nearing Bottom: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Earnings Season Sell-Off: Is This Tech Giant a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.