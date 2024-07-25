National Bank Financial Comments on Chartwell Retirement Residences’ FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$196.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

