National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $31,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,263 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,660,000 after purchasing an additional 82,699 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,072,000 after purchasing an additional 57,010 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $259,509,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,319.40.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,518 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock traded up $24.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,583.58. 35,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,488. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,449.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,314.89. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $810.26 and a twelve month high of $1,658.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

