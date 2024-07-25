National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 620,000 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,040,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.45% of Perrigo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,694.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,698.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.93. 1,328,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -399.00 and a beta of 0.51. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -1,571.43%.

Perrigo Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.