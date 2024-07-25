National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 484,553 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $24,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,196,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 18,944.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,973,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,152,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,497 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,815,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,068,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,388,000 after purchasing an additional 891,297 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.15. 5,652,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,751,301. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average of $89.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

