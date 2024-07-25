National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $16,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $9.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,555. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $276.58. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.21.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

