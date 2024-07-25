National Bank of Canada FI Has $18.61 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,152 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Centene were worth $18,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Centene Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.11. 4,215,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.83. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

