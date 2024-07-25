National Bank of Canada FI Has $27.13 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Equinix were worth $27,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $875.50.

Equinix Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $8.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $785.20. 119,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,422. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $771.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $797.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

