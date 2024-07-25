National Bank of Canada FI Has $33.21 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 136.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,405 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $33,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $41,114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,974,000 after buying an additional 812,257 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 751.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 615,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,469,000 after buying an additional 543,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 600,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after buying an additional 412,397 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.02. 6,993,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.