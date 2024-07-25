National Bank of Canada FI Has $37.72 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 413,028.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.13% of Trip.com Group worth $37,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCOM. Mizuho increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $45.28. 2,699,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $46.34. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $58.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.