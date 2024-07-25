National Bank of Canada FI Has $37.72 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 413,028.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.13% of Trip.com Group worth $37,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCOM. Mizuho increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.
Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $45.28. 2,699,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $46.34. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $58.00.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
