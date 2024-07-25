National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of AutoZone worth $29,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after acquiring an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $678,350,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 106.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,552,000 after acquiring an additional 60,852 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $74.36 on Thursday, reaching $3,016.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,708. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,871.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,901.69.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $34.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

