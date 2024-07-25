National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 79,560 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,560 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.28% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $16,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 695.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 628,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,152. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $30.83.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.