National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,653,087 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 697,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653,087 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $23,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $580,871.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,499,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,176,105. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

