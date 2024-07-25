National Bank of Canada FI Sells 596,835 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,835 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $28,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

MNST traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,882. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $54.48. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

