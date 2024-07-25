National Bankshares Downgrades NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) to Sector Perform

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$6.50. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

TSE:NG traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.15. The company had a trading volume of 177,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,531. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 0.88. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.98 and a 52 week high of C$6.73.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

