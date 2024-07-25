Natixis Has $9.34 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Natixis boosted its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 551.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.05% of Everest Group worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EG traded down $7.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $373.75. 450,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.48. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $343.36 and a 1-year high of $417.92.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

