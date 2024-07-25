Natixis Invests $9.06 Million in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 139,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $52,845,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 488,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after buying an additional 317,169 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 61.3% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 550,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after buying an additional 209,181 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in AXIS Capital by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 989,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,799,000 after buying an additional 204,389 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $7,815,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE AXS traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $71.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,926. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Insider Transactions at AXIS Capital

In related news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Millegan purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

