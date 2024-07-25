Natixis Purchases 279,700 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Natixis increased its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 162.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,700 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Premier were worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Premier in the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Premier

In other Premier news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 17,375 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $349,758.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,327,110.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Premier news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 17,375 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $349,758.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,327,110.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 30,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,762,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,909 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PINC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.40. 680,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,383. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

