Natixis Purchases 43,916 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,916 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,814,000 after buying an additional 175,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,873,000 after buying an additional 87,482 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after buying an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of GILD stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,731,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,100. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.53, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.81.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

