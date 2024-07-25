Natixis Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 181,979 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,557,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,334 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $1,784,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.53. 16,856,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,742,296. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average of $46.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

