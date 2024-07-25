Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap ETF Declares Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:VNMC)

Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VNMC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1699 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th.
Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VNMC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 324. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71. Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.95.
Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap ETF Company Profile
