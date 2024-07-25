Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Price Performance
Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77.
Natuzzi Company Profile
