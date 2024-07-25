NatWest Group (NWG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 26th.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect NatWest Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

