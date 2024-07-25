NEAR Protocol Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.63 or 0.00008602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and $219.09 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00043387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00014562 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000612 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,202,047,947 coins and its circulating supply is 1,105,006,115 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,201,862,990 with 1,104,837,819 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.7076046 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 427 active market(s) with $218,209,735.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

