NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NetApp by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $497,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,502,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $249,307,000 after acquiring an additional 773,773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,942 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in NetApp by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,148,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $225,532,000 after acquiring an additional 450,263 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $125.70 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.39 and a 200-day moving average of $106.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

