New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Gap Down to $10.94

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.94, but opened at $9.19. New York Community Bancorp shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 1,960,331 shares.

NYCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 6.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 30th.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,583.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 66.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4,665.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

