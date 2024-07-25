NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.22 and last traded at $72.73. Approximately 1,276,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,655,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $150.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

