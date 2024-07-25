NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $4.46

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.63. NIO shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 3,532,933 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NIO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

NIO Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.86.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in NIO by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,403 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,361,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,343,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $9,652,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in NIO by 132.4% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,562,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 889,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO



NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.



