Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.69%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,128. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

