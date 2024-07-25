North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Insider Purchases £300,000 in Stock

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Edwardson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £300,000 ($387,997.93).
Patrick Edwardson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Patrick Edwardson purchased 83,755 shares of North American Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £248,752.35 ($321,717.99).
- On Monday, July 15th, Patrick Edwardson acquired 16,245 shares of North American Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £48,247.65 ($62,399.96).
North American Income Trust Price Performance
NAIT stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.88) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £412.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15,000.00 and a beta of 0.70. North American Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 254 ($3.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 306 ($3.96). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 296.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 290.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.
North American Income Trust Company Profile
The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.
