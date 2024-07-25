Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.69 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 31.34%.

NASDAQ:NECB traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.53. 8,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. Northeast Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $22.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.38%.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

