NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $14.83. 24,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 11,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

NTT DATA Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. NTT DATA Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that NTT DATA Group Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About NTT DATA Group

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

