NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $10.20. 3,514,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 4,968,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

NuScale Power Stock Down 3.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 342.39% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $43,433.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,035.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 8,873 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $53,592.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $43,433.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,035.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,131 shares of company stock worth $339,745. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Greylin Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

